Gov. Northam kicks off Virginia Women Veterans Week with special video message, proclamation

RICHMOND - Governor Northam celebrated the start of the fourth annual Virginia Women Veteran Week with a proclamation and video message to honor the sacrifices and service of Virginia women veterans.

From March 14–20, 2021, Virginia will devote its time to recall of the women who have served in the United States armed forces.

Northam initiated Virginia Women Veterans Week in 2018.

According to a press release from Northam, over 108,000 women veterans consider the Commonwealth home, making Virginia the highest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in the nation.

“I personally served on active duty with many women service members who consistently demonstrated tremendous skill, leadership, and unquestioned commitment,” said Governor Northam. “Our Administration will continue working to connect women veterans with the support and resources they need to return to the civilian world as leaders in business, government, education, medicine, and beyond. As a fellow veteran, I remain focused on ensuring women veterans across the Commonwealth are equally valued and served.”

Virginia is one of the first states to establish a program for women veterans, an annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit.

This year’s event will take place virtually from June 23–24, 2021.

“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. While there is much to be done, recognizing the contributions of our women veterans is a great way to build awareness of and improve the lives of these deserving women.”

Watch Northam's video message to the women veterans below: