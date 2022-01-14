Gov. Northam declares state of emergency in Virginia ahead of weekend winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in preparation for a winter storm expected to move through Virginia over the weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the Commonwealth.

According to News 3 meteorologist Myles Henderson's forecast, the best chance for snow will be inland areas closer to I-95. Significant snow accumulation, up to a foot of snow in some Southwest Virginia areas, is expected west of I-95, but accumulation will be minimal east of I-95.

Any snow in the Hampton Roads area will change over to rain Sunday afternoon.

“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect [Glenn] Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”

Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call with Youngkin and his team Friday morning.

Parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of last week's back-to-back winter storm events, including power restoration and significant debris removal.

This upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.

