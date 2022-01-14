First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain, snow, wind, and flooding this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will return to the upper 40s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds will ramp up today, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday will be another cold day. Temperatures will start in the 20s tomorrow morning with a wind chill in the teens. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s Saturday afternoon and it will feel more like the 20s.

Rain and snow will build in from SW to NE Sunday morning. The best chance for snow will be inland areas closer to I-95. Significant snow accumulation is expected west of I-95, but accumulation will be minimal east of I-95. Any snow will change over to rain Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Sunday with strong winds (NE 10-20 G30+). Those winds will likely trigger coastal flooding, especially during the Sunday evening high tide.

Any leftover showers will clear out before the sun comes up Monday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies for MLK Day with highs in the mid 40s. It will still be windy with SW/W wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15

