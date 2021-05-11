Watch
Gov. Northam declares state of emergency in Virginia to address gasoline shortage

Posted at 2:29 PM, May 11, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in Virginia on Tuesday.

In a press release his office said this is to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth.

On May 7 the Colonial Pipeline system, which is the primary fuel source for many Virginia retailers, reported a ransomware cyberattack that resulted in a temporary shutdown.

While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline, the Governor’s emergency declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers as required by the state.

The Executive Order also provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply.

News 3 has been getting reports of long lines at pumps around Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina on Tuesday. We have also seen many gas stations with outages of regular gasoline.

This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” said Governor Northam.

Earlier today, EPA Administrator Michael Regan issued an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in Virginia and other states whose supply of reformulated gasoline has been impacted by the pipeline shutdown. This waiver will continue through May 18, 2021.

Click here to read the entire Executive Order.

