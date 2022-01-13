Gov. Northam delivers fourth and final State of the Commonwealth address

RICHMOND, Va – Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) delivered his fourth and final State of the Commonwealth address during a joint session Wednesday night.

In Virginia, the governor’s office is a four-year term, so a person can’t run consecutive terms.

The theme of Northam’s speech was "Taking care of one another."

He touched on many of his successes, including the state’s economy and his response to COVID-19.

“As the nation’s only governor who is also a doctor, I am proud of how Virginia has handled this pandemic,” Northam said. “We have followed the science to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible. We have seen fewer cases and fewer deaths than many of our neighbors. Nearly 90 percent of our adult population has had at least one shot. We’re the 9th state in the nation for having our residents fully vaccinated, and for vaccination rates for teenagers. We’re doing better at vaccinations than many other large states and all of our southern neighbors.”