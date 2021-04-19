Gov. Northam increases gathering limits for performance events

Governor Northam provided updates Monday on Virginia's COVID-19 response.

Northam was joined by several local, state, and federal leaders as they gave updates on the Commonwealth's vaccination efforts as residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Northam stated during the briefing that appointments are still needed for the vaccine, but appointments can now be scheduled online instead of through the pre-registration process.

The governor did make minor adjustments to gathering limits in high school activities.

Performance events such as dramas and musicals are considered social gatherings, but Northam stated that they should be treated the same as sporting events.

Gathering limits for these gatherings will now increase to 100 people indoors or 30% capacity or 500 people outside or 30% capacity.

Cross country runners are also allowed to now have 68 runners at starting lines, which is an increase from 50.

Northam said more updates are to come as he continues to monitor the data.