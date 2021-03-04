Menu

Gov. Northam orders flags to be lowered at half-staff in honor of Virginia police officer killed in line of duty

An American flag flying in front of some classic architecture.
Posted at 8:25 PM, Mar 03, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. - Flags across the Commonwealth will be lowered half-staff in honor of a Virginia police officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.

Virginia State Police said Gov. Ralph Northam ordered U.S. and Virginia flags to be lowered Thursday from sunrise to sunset in memory of Stanley Police Officer Dominic J. "Nick" Winum.

According to the Associated Press, Officer Winum, 48, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 26. He was reportedly shot before he could get out of his patrol vehicle.

Winum had been with the Stanley Police Department since 2016, and he had previously been a Virginia State Police Trooper, AP reported.

His funeral is in Luray, Virginia, Thursday.

