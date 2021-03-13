Gov. Northam signs 80 bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. - Dozens of new pieces of legislation are now law in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday he has signed 80 bills into law, including measures to protect homeowners from foreclosure; shift municipal elections from May to November; provide financial aid to students regardless of immigration status and repeal anti-women’s health restrictions on the health insurance exchange in Virginia.

“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth,” said Gov. Northam. “I am grateful to the General Assembly for their hard work on these important issues, and I am proud to sign these bills into law.”

The new laws include:

The full list of legislation Northam signed from the 2021 special session can be seen here .