Gov. Northam to announce Return to Earn grant program

Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 11, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Gov. Northam is announcing a program called Return to Earn on Friday afternoon at the Oceanfront.

So far, his office hasn't released any further details.

The announcement comes as businesses across the state continue to struggle to find people to fill job openings.

Last month, the Virginia Beach Hotel Association said there is a "staffing crisis" with more than 1,000 job openings at city hotels.

