Gov. Northam's high school voter registration challenge starts now

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Governor Northam announced Tuesday the start of Virginia’s sixth annual Governor’s High School Voter Registration Challenge.

This challenge was created to encourage schools to register as many of their voting-age population as possible.

High schools that register at least 65 percent of their eligible senior class will receive a congratulatory certificate from the Governor. Students born on or before November 2, 2003, can register to vote in this year’s November 2nd general election. The deadline to register for this year's election is October 12.

The annual competition was created in 2016.

Click here to learn how to register to vote in Virginia.

“We remain committed to assisting high schools throughout the Commonwealth in meeting their obligations to register qualified students, whether in person or virtually,” said League of Women Voters of Virginia President Deb Wake. “We believe each qualified high school student who registers to vote is given a strong start to exercising and understanding their valuable rights as a citizen of Virginia. We encourage high schools to give students an opportunity to register before the October 12 deadline for the November 2nd general election.”

Schools participating in the challenge can get credit for each student who registers to vote via the Department of Elections Citizen Portal by using their school’s unique URL that can be found here.

The Governor's Challenge will conclude in the last week of April 2022.

Click here for full coverage on the 2021 Virginia Elections