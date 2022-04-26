Gov. Youngkin announces $6.5 million in funding to support new school safety law

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a new law supporting school safety into law.

House Bill 741 will require school boards in Virginia to create detailed and accurate floor plans for each of their public school buildings.

Additionally, the governor announced $6.5 million in funding through the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to help public schools develop these digital floor plans. The Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will fund up to $3,500 per public school to create a common operation picture through digital maps for school administrators and first responders to use during emergencies.

“This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will help ensure the safety of all students, staff and visitors who enter our schools,” said Gov. Youngkin. “It will likewise promote the safety of the brave men and women who keep our children safe.”

To receive funding through the program, an authorized school division representative should collaborate with local first responder partners, select a vendor for the digital mapping project and submit an application to DCJS. After the maps have been created and shared with first responders, school divisions may be reimbursed.

More information about the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools can be found here.

