Gov. Youngkin announces BAUER's plans to invest $7.4M to expand its operation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Youngkin announced a “major economic development” in Norfolk that will create dozens of new jobs in the city.

On Wednesday, May 10, the governor said BAUER Compressors, which specializes in compressor system solutions for various breathing-air and industrial applications, is investing $7.4 million to expand its operation in Norfolk. In doing so, 47 new jobs will be created.

The company plans to increase hydrogen and natural gas compressors to meet growing demand.

Virginia beat out Ohio and South Carolina for the project, according to the governor. He says the decision to expand its operation in Norfolk will have a positive economic impact, both local and statewide.

“The expansion of global industry leaders like BAUER strengthens the local and regional economies and Virginia’s advanced manufacturing sector, which continues to be a pillar in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Youngkin.

For more information on the new development, click here.