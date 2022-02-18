Gov. Youngkin announces construction of New Kent Co. AutoZone warehouse, distribution center, creating 352 new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that AutoZone will invest $185.2 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution center in New Kent County.

The company plans to construct an 800,000-square-foot distribution center and direct import facility in the New Kent City Center, serving as its East Coast distribution operation and creating 352 new jobs.

AutoZone, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, currently has more than 145 stores in Virginia and more than 735 stores in neighboring states along the East Coast.

“AutoZone’s new distribution and direct import facility in New Kent County will be a historic economic boost for the region and demonstrates the advantages of Virginia’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure,” Youngkin said. “The supply chain sector continues to gain momentum and this major investment is a powerful testament to the Commonwealth’s assets and competitiveness. We thank AutoZone for creating over 350 new jobs for hardworking Virginians and look forward to its future success.”

According to Youngkin's office, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with New Kent County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Additionally, former Governor Ralph Northam approved a $2,512,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist New Kent County with the project.

The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, and funding and services to support AutoZone’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Dominion Energy Virginia will also assist with the project.