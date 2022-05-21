Gov. Youngkin announces restoration of rights for thousands of Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Civil rights have been restored to 3,496 Virginians, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Friday.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) and with thorough consideration by the Virginia Department of Elections (VDOE); the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services; and the Compensation Board, coordinates the consideration for the restoration of rights.

“I am encouraged that over 3,400 Virginians will take this critical first step towards vibrant futures as citizens with full civil rights,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Individuals with their rights restored come from every walk of life and are eager to provide for themselves, their families and put the past behind them for a better tomorrow.”

“The restoration of rights process provides a fresh step forward for individuals who have made mistakes, but have done their duty to our community and wish to be full and productive citizens of our Commonwealth,” said Secretary Kay Coles James. “I look forward to their successful futures.”

The Youngkin administration will be restoring rights on an ongoing basis.

People who are looking to have their rights restored and meet the criteria should visit this link. Applicants who are waiting for rights to be restored can check the status of their application online.

