RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Youngkin announced updated guidance on quarantine procedures following exposure to COVID-19 in school, child care and camp settings.

The updated guidance says quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools, and camp settings.

Earlier in the year, people were encouraged to consider their own risk tolerance and determine what precautions made sense for them and their families.

Now, vaccines, tests, and treatments are readily available and hospitalization rates are low. Youngkin also states the number of Virginians with natural immunity has increased.

“From the first days of my administration, I have supported parents in making informed decisions for their own families, whom they love and know best,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases. Today marks a shift in my administration’s recommendations to optional quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 in child care and school settings as the severity of the disease decreases.”

Youngkin says Virginia will continue to be vigilant about surges or new variants.

To view the updated COVID-19 guidance click here.