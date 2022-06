NEW YORK - Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared on "CBS Mornings" Thursday morning to discuss the gas tax holiday proposal, abortion laws and gun reform in Virginia.

Youngkin pushed for a gas tax holiday to be included in the new budget, but state legislators rejected the proposal.

Gun violence has been an issue affecting communities across the U.S., including here in Hampton Roads. News 3 investigator Jessica Larché recently pressed the governor about the violence.