Gov. Youngkin donates second quarter salary to veterans' organization

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his salary for the second quarter of the year to Virginia Veteran Services Foundation on Tuesday during a ceremony at the soon to be open Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center.

The organization helps veterans, and 100 percent of the donation will go to the foundation.

Gov. Youngkin's salary during the second quarter of the year was more than $43,000.

News 3 also spoke with Youngkin about a spike in violent crime in Virginia, including on interstates and highways.

Since the start of June, there have been seven on highways in southeast Virginia.

Youngkin says his Violent Crime Task Force has been holding meetings around Virginia and routinely hears the same things: the need for more resources for law enforcement, the need to keep violent criminals behind bars, and the need for young people to have activities.

He says provisions in the recently signed state budget will address some of that and says State Police are partnering with local police departments, including in Portsmouth, to try and increase their police presence.

"We have been really focused on bringing up the level of police presence," Youngkin told News 3. "We're at the beginning. I don't want to mislead anybody. This is going to be a tough, tough, tough walk, but the enhanced police presence really makes a giant difference. We're just getting started and you can expect more from us on that."