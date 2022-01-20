Gov. Youngkin executive order seeks to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

NORFOLK, Va. - Gov. Glenn Youngkin's seventh executive order seeks to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

RGGI is a multi-state program meant to address pollution and help states fund programs to fight it.

Virginia officially joined the program in 2021, following the General Assembly passing a law dealing with fighting pollution.

The way it works is there's a limit on the amount of carbon emissions power plants can emit. To offset pollution entering the atmosphere, power companies have to buy credits. If they can reduce the amount of carbon emission, the fewer credits they have to buy, saving them money while reducing pollution.

Money from the programs goes to the state to help lower-income households become more energy-efficient and to fight flooding.

Youngkin says power companies can pass the cost of these credits onto customers. His order says the average Dominion Energy customer is paying an extra $2.39 per month.

"Simply stated, the benefits of RGGI have not materialized, while the costs have skyrocketed," the order says.

Youngkin's order directs his administration to develop a regulation to remove Virginia from RGGI.

Environmental groups contend Youngkin does not have the authority to remove Virginia from the initiative without the legislature getting involved.

"The General Assembly gets to decide the laws in Virginia, and the Executive Order—which asks state officials to develop an illegal repeal—is a dead end," Southern Environmental Law Center Senior Attorney Nate Benforado said.

