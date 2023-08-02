Gov. Youngkin gives $1M in revitalization funds to historic Cape Charles school

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Today Governor Glenn Youngkin announced funding for four projects across the state.

Cape Charles is receiving $1 million to restore the historic Cape Charles Elementary School.

The school was built in 1928 as part of a movement to educate African-American children during segregation. Once construction is complete, leaders hope to use it as a community space.

Gov. Youngkin announced four Industrial Revitalization Fund grants totaling $8.25 million, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The four awarded projects will create over 125 jobs and leverage an additional $20 million in public and private investment.

The city of Staunton and the towns of Abingdon and Bluefield are the other three grant recipients.