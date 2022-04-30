Gov. Youngkin issues proclamation recognizing Ryan Zimmerman Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation Saturday recognizing Ryan Zimmerman's contributions to the state.

“The Commonwealth’s own Ryan Zimmerman is a baseball legend and trailblazer. I am thrilled to issue a proclamation designating Ryan Zimmerman Day in Virginia to commemorate his service to his community, UVA, Virginia and his skill and dedication to baseball. Congratulations Mr. National!”

Ryan Zimmerman Day is officially April 30 in Virginia.

The Virginia Beach native spent his entire 16-year career with the Washington Nationals and announced his retirement from baseball in February on social media.

He starred at third base at the University of Virginia, where he was an All-American and is in the program's Hall of Fame.

Zimmerman was drafted with the fourth overall pick in 2005, the first pick by the Nationals after moving to the nation's capital from Montreal. He walks away as the Nationals' all-time leader in games played (1,799), runs scored (963), hits (1,846), total bases (3,159), doubles (417), home runs (284) and RBIs (1,061). Zimmerman was an All-Star in 2009 and 2017, won a Gold Glove award in 2009 and was a Silver Slugger in 2009 and 2010. He helped the Nationals to their first World Series championship in 2019, as Washington topped the Astros in seven games.

Click here to read the full Zimmerman Day Proclamation.