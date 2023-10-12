Gov. Youngkin meets with Hampton Roads Jewish community amid Middle East conflict

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin met with leaders of the Jewish community in Hampton Roads on Wednesday.

The meeting happened at a location in Virginia Beach, though it was not revealed due to safety concerns. Reporters weren't allowed inside the meeting, either, but there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

After the meeting, the governor made himself available for the media. He said one basic theme was a sense of grief over what has happened in Israel. He also said there was an expression of fear.

Governor Youngkin speaks after meeting with Jewish leaders in Hampton Roads

"Fear not just for what has happened to the loved ones and friends and family in Israel, but also a real sense of fear here in the United States, and even in Virginia," Youngkin said. "And so I was honored to have a chance to listen and to and to fully benefit from the deep experience and capabilities in the room."

Youngkin said he's working with law enforcement and synagogues across the state to make sure that if there's any act of antisemitism, it will be condemned.

He said he's also reached out to the Muslim community in the area.

"[I] have very, very close relationships with leadership from the Muslim community and they, first, have expressed quickly a condemnation for this violence," Youngkin said. "And then second of all, I desire to make sure that we're coordinated, so that there aren't any acts of violence against them against, their houses of worship, either. This is a moment for us to come together as Virginians. And first to condemn wholeheartedly what we have seen as truly barbaric acts and understand the deep root of antisemitism and hate at work here to stand with Israel."

Gov. Youngkin said President Joe Biden stood strong in his message for his support of Israel.

"I thought his statement of condemnation and wholehearted support was not only appropriate but necessary," Youngkin said. "America has to lead here and stand stand up for a brother a true brother. This is what we do when we see Israel that is an Israel that is threatened. We stand with Israel and it's an unbreakable bond that should never ever, ever be questioned."

News 3 has been working to find a member of the local Palestinian community to share their concerns.

News 3 spoke to one member of Students for Justice in Palestine at the College of William and Mary. They said there has been concern for expressing their advocacy for the rights of Palestinians and they are concerned for the safety of their members.