Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. - Saturday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags in Virginia be flown at half-staff for 9/11.

"In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state, federal, and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in solemn memory and respect for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and in remembrance of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the rescue mission and in defense of American principles of freedom, justice, and individual liberty," Gov. Youngkin said in a statement Saturday.

Gov. Youngkin ordered the flags be lowered at sunrise Sunday, and remain at half-staff until sunset.