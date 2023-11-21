Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be half-staff for anniversary of Chesapeake Walmart shooting

VIRGINIA — Governor Youngkin has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to commemorate a year since the Chesapeake Walmart shooting.

All United States of America flags, as well as all Commonwealth of Virginia flags, should follow the order on all state and local buildings and grounds throughout Virginia, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Youngkin's office says the order to fly the flags at half-staff is in "memory and respect of the of the victims, their families, and the entire Chesapeake community following last year’s shooting."

Flags should be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Nov. 22.