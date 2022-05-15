Watch
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be lowered at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Posted at 12:01 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 12:01:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. - Sunday. May 15, marks Peace Officers Memorial Day. This is a day to remember, honor and show tribute to local, state, and federal officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.

The proclamation was created in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy to honor and recognize fallen officers nationally.

Governor Youngkin has ordered that flags be flown half-staff on all Virginia state and local buildings on Sunday in remembrance of those officers.

"In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Peace Officers Memorial Day," the governor writes.

According to Youngkin's order, the flags were lowered at sunrise on Sunday and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

Thousands of police officers, survivors, families and friends are expected to gather on the lawn of the United States Capitol to honor the fallen Sunday afternoon.

