Gov. Youngkin responds to campaign account's tweet directed at teenager

NORFOLK, Va. - Gov. Glenn Youngkin responded Monday to his campaign directing a tweet at a teenager over the weekend.

In a tweet, Youngkin said the tweet came from his campaign account. "I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team," he said.

On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account. I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team. We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) February 7, 2022

A now deleted tweet from the Team Youngkin account was directed at a teenager, who had been critical of the Youngkin administration. It shows the teenager with former Gov. Ralph Northam and his infamous yearbook page.

The Twitter back-and-forth drew condemnation from Democrats over the weekend and for a time Youngkin was trending on Twitter on Sunday.

"This is as low as it gets. Attacking a student. This will be remembered forever," Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) wrote on Twitter.

Excuse me, did this come from an official account of the Governor of Virginia?!?!



Every reporter in the state needs to get on this immediately. The Governor is attacking a high school student.



Governor- this is a disgrace and you owe Ethan a public apology immediately. https://t.co/Ta6v3hEsXW — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 6, 2022

In an interview Friday with News 3, Gov. Youngkin responded to what it's like working with Democrats, whom still have a slim majority in the Senate.

"I'm disappointed at the partisan politics that I see being played in the Senate, where I have senators who even said to me, I really liked that aspect of this, but they don't vote for it. Why? Because they're playing partisan politics. Virginians are tired of this. This is why I won is to actually get things done," he said.

Youngkin faced a set-back Friday when a judge ruled his executive order making masks optional at schools exceeded his authority.

Youngkin has vowed to appeal. Two other lawsuits filed against the order remain pending.

Related: Gov. Youngkin defends executive orders