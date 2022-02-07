Watch
Gov. Youngkin responds to campaign account's tweet directed at teenager

WTVR
Posted at 10:28 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 10:32:35-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Gov. Glenn Youngkin responded Monday to his campaign directing a tweet at a teenager over the weekend.

In a tweet, Youngkin said the tweet came from his campaign account. "I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team," he said.

A now deleted tweet from the Team Youngkin account was directed at a teenager, who had been critical of the Youngkin administration. It shows the teenager with former Gov. Ralph Northam and his infamous yearbook page.

The Twitter back-and-forth drew condemnation from Democrats over the weekend and for a time Youngkin was trending on Twitter on Sunday.

"This is as low as it gets. Attacking a student. This will be remembered forever," Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) wrote on Twitter.

In an interview Friday with News 3, Gov. Youngkin responded to what it's like working with Democrats, whom still have a slim majority in the Senate.

"I'm disappointed at the partisan politics that I see being played in the Senate, where I have senators who even said to me, I really liked that aspect of this, but they don't vote for it. Why? Because they're playing partisan politics. Virginians are tired of this. This is why I won is to actually get things done," he said.

Youngkin faced a set-back Friday when a judge ruled his executive order making masks optional at schools exceeded his authority.

Youngkin has vowed to appeal. Two other lawsuits filed against the order remain pending.

