Gov. Youngkin to introduce legislation to ban TikTok for kids

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin says he wants to ban TikTok for children under 18 years old in Virginia.

The governor made that announcement Thursday during a public appearance.

BREAKING: Governor @GlennYoungkin is introducing legislation to restrict access to TikTok for children under 18 in Virginia. “Full stop, we will introduce the bill." pic.twitter.com/jBkBTFLtx8 — Team Youngkin - Spirit of Virginia (@TeamYoungkin) December 14, 2023

This move is part of the governor's Youth Mental Health Strategy.

He will introduce legislation in the new general assembly.

TikTok is already banned on state-owned phones and other devices over national security concerns with the app, which was developed by a Chinese-owned company.

