Watch Now
News

Actions

Gov. Youngkin to introduce legislation to ban TikTok for kids

TikTok Ban
Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
TikTok Ban
Posted at 10:07 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 22:07:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin says he wants to ban TikTok for children under 18 years old in Virginia.

The governor made that announcement Thursday during a public appearance.

This move is part of the governor's Youth Mental Health Strategy.

He will introduce legislation in the new general assembly.

TikTok is already banned on state-owned phones and other devices over national security concerns with the app, which was developed by a Chinese-owned company.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign