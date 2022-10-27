Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.

Speaking from Virginia Beach, Youngkin announced a $750 million investment to fix the I-64 bottleneck. The hope is to make transportation easier for those in the peninsula.

The governor said that money would come from the General Assembly, local government, as well as the federal government.

Gov. Youngkin also touted his work in expanding the Port of Virginia. He said the port has seen a record performance with 2.1 million containers coming in.

Youngkin also said he's investing $1.4 billion to improve the port even further. That includes deepening the Norfolk Harbor to 55 feet which would make it the deepest port on the east coast. Youngkin said that would make room for 800,000 more containers.

"We are in a perfect location for this conference, just miles away from the Ports of Virginia," Youngkin said. "That is the beating heart of the circulatory system that connects Virginia together, and it is the beating heart of growth and opportunity for so many Virginians."

Overall, the governor said his administration is spending about $9 billion on transportation. More than $3 million of that will be used to maintain highways and bridges with about $1 million going toward rail and transit.

Gov. Youngkin said wait times at the DMV decreased significantly in recent years. Just last week, it hit a record low of 8 minutes.