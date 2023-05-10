Watch Now
Gov. Youngkin visiting Norfolk to make 'important economic development' announcement

Posted at 8:05 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 08:07:09-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Later today (Wednesday, May 10), Governor Glenn Youngkin will be in Norfolk for what his office is calling an "important economic development."

The governor will be at Bauer Compressors Inc. on Azalea Garden Road. His announcement is set to take place today at 3 p.m.

According to their website, Bauer Compressors specializes in compressor system solutions for various breathing-air and industrial applications.

We will update this article when we learn more about what Governor Youngkin's announcement entails.

