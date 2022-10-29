Gov. Youngkin's comments about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband get national attention

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is out of surgery after he was attacked with a hammer inside the couple's San Francisco home. The suspect is in custody after police said he smashed into Pelosi's home and demanded to see the speaker.

A comment from Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the attack gained national attention Friday. During a campaign event for a GOP candidate, the governor criticized the attack, but it didn't stop there.

"Listen, Speaker Pelosi's husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted," Gov. Youngkin said. "There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're gonna send her back to be with him in California. That's what we're going to go do."

There's no word on if the governor plans to clarify the last part of that remark.

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D) condemned the attack on Pelosi's husband.

"As a 20-year Navy veteran, I cannot think of anything more un-American than resorting to violence to further one's political agenda," the congresswoman said in a statement. "Any attempt to diminish or make light of the attack on Paul Pelosi should be condemned in the strongest possible terms."