Gov. Younkgin gives over $1.2 million in grants for economic growth in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin allocates more than $1.2 million in grant awards to the Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) program for businesses throughout the state.

The program focuses on four projects meant to introduce workforce development practices to foster business expansion, encourage entrepreneurial startups and plan investment to improve the economic landscape in Virginia.

“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

According to officials, the initiatives are intended to strengthen the nature of the Commonwealth by increasing workforce capacity and promoting growth in the economy through job creation and new business ventures.

“These projects will support and grow industry sectors that are vital to Virginia's economic future," said GO Virginia Board Chairman Nancy Agee. "These high-impact projects, endorsed by their respective regional councils, are designed to deliver results today and into the future."

Since the program’s introduction in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 233 projects and dedicated approximately $93.7 million to support regional efforts to boost economic development.

To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.