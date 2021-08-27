Government maritime company expanding in Chesapeake, creating 166 new jobs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Governor Northam made an economic development announcement for Chesapeake on Friday.

Prism Maritime LLC, a full-service provider of maritime support services to the U.S. government, will be expanding in Chesapeake. This office is their Corporate Headquarters, according to their website.

Gov. Northam said this expansion is a $4 million investment and added that it will create 166 new jobs.

The company will construct two new 12,000-square-foot facilities to be used for manufacturing, lab, and storage space in the Greenbrier North Commerce Park. Virginia successfully competed with California for the project, Northam's office said.

“We are very excited about the expansion of our operations in Chesapeake,” said CEO and President of Prism Maritime Ron Lee. “This new fabrication facility allows Prism to continue to support the Navy with even more services on our prime contracts, as well as expanding our customer base within the commercial maritime industry. After collaborating with the City of Chesapeake and the Commonwealth of Virginia and considering the many benefits for doing business here, we chose this location for expansion to be near both our customers and our corporate headquarters. We look forward to continued growth and creating additional jobs in Chesapeake and in Hampton Roads.”

“The maritime industry is a key economic force for the Hampton Roads region and the entire Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Prism Maritime’s continued growth is evidence of the high-quality infrastructure and workforce pipeline that helped Virginia earn consecutive titles as CNBC’s best state for business. Our administration remains focused on helping Virginia’s workers and businesses thrive, and we support Prism’s expansion in Chesapeake.”

Prism Maritime has locations in Chesapeake, San Diego and Ventura, California.