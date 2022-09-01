Governor Glenn Youngkin signs executive directive addressing teacher shortage

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Directive #3 to address the Commonwealth's ongoing teacher shortage.

On Thursday, Governor Youngkin met with educators at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County to announce his new initiatives.

The governor says his new directive creates an easier pathway to teacher certifications, allowing retired teachers and educators from other states to teach in Virginia.

Governor Youngkin says the directive will also create a pipeline of teachers by involving the Department of Labor, with the goal of creating a teacher apprenticeship program.

Youngkin added that he is not only concerned about students, but teachers as well, and the directive will also work to expand childcare and early education opportunities for teachers.

"They have lives too," said Youngkin. "So at the top of the list is childcare and early education. So we have had a huge emphasis on building opportunities for early childhood education in childcare across the commonwealth of Virginia. I believe strongly if you're not kindergarten ready you're not life ready."

Also part of this executive directive, Youngkin says he is targeting recruitment efforts towards communities most in need with initiatives like sign-on bonuses.

Nationwide, teachers are leaving in huge numbers.

Several education experts blame low salaries, the politicization of the classroom, and public scrutiny.

