Governor Northam grants posthumous pardons to Martinsville Seven

Henry Burroughs/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 1951 file photo, as temperatures drop below freezing, demonstrators march in front of the White House in Washington, in what they said was an effort to persuade President Harry Truman to halt execution of seven Black men sentenced to death in Virginia on charges of raping a white woman. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, in a case that attracted pleas for mercy from around the world and in recent years has been denounced as an example of racial disparity in the use of the death penalty. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs, File)
Martinsville Seven Pardons
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 31, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam has granted posthumous pardons for the Martinsville Seven, a group of young Black men executed by the Commonwealth for alleged rape of a white woman in 1951.

“This is about righting wrongs,” said Governor Northam. “We all deserve a criminal justice system that is fair, equal, and gets it right—no matter who you are or what you look like. I’m grateful to the advocates and families of the Martinsville Seven for their dedication and perseverance. While we can’t change the past, I hope today’s action brings them some small measure of peace.”

According to the Governor’s office, these pardons are meant to serve as recognition from the Commonwealth that these men were tried without adequate due process and received a racially-biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants.

The Martinsville Seven consisted of: Frank Hairston Jr. (18), Booker T. Millner (19), Francis DeSales Grayson (37), Howard Lee Hairston (18), James Luther Hairston (20), Joe Henry Hampton (19), and John Claybon Taylor (21). All seven were convicted and sentenced within eight days.

None of the defendants had an attorney present during their interrogation and some could not *read the confession papers that they signed. Each was tried by juries made entirely of white men.

Governor Northam announced the pardons 70 years after the executions in a meeting with descendants of the Martinsville Seven.

