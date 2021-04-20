Governor Northam, other politicians react to verdict in Derek Chuavin murder trial

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

This case has gained nationwide coverage and local, state, and federal politicians have reacted to the verdict.

Governor Northam issued the following statement on the verdict:

“The life of George Floyd matters. He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step. It is a step towards accountability for police. It is a step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country.



“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”

Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following Derek Chauvin being convicted of the murder of George Floyd:

“George Floyd should still be alive, and while no verdict will bring him back to his family, these verdicts provide a measure of justice and accountability for a heartless and senseless murder.



“The world watched as Derek Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck – ending his life as he called out for his mother. This guilty verdict will hopefully be an inflection point that forces us all to recommit to building a society in which Black lives matter and all Americans can live without fearing the police or discrimination.



“To the hardworking prosecutors and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who were dedicated to getting this justice for George Floyd and his family – thank you for standing up and fighting for what is right.



“For too long, our country has had two different systems of justice – one for white Americans and one for Black Americans and Americans of color. And while today’s verdict shows that sometimes the system can work, too often Black and brown Americans are killed at the hands of police officers. We cannot continue in this way



“We must truly commit ourselves to making our criminal justice system fair, equal, and just for every single person living in this country – not based on what you look like, what your job is, how much money you have, or where you live.”



Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) issued the following statement:

“While nothing will bring George Floyd back to his family and loved ones, the verdict was just. Derek Chauvin was afforded the due process that George Floyd was denied and found guilty by a jury of his peers. This verdict is a start, but it does not absolve Congress and the federal government of our responsibility to reform policing across the country, and it is a reminder of the need for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”



Terry McAullife issued the following statement:

"George Floyd's murder shocked our nation, leaving us heartbroken for his family and outraged at the suffering that Black Americans have faced at the hands of a broken criminal justice system for too long. Today's verdict delivers accountability, but this racist, broken system remains intact. The time to act is now. We need reform before even one more Black or Brown life is taken."



Congresswoman Elaine Luria issued the following statement:

"I hope this brings the Floyd family peace. But it won’t bring George back. So many other families still seek justice for their lost ones."

Virginia House Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring and House Democratic Caucus Chair Rip Sullivan released the following statement in response:

“Justice has been served in the case of George Floyd’s death, but we recognize that we still have a long road ahead of us as we work to eliminate the inequality and injustice within our systems. Floyd’s death reawakened our communities to the need for urgent, effective reforms to ensure greater accountability for wrongdoing by those in uniform. Each person deserves to be treated with the same level of respect by police—regardless of race, ethnicity, or background—while also knowing that law enforcement cares about them and their community.”

Delegate Mark Levine released the following statement: