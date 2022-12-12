Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin is launching the Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force, according to a press release from his office.

The task force is a part of Youngkin’s initiative to end what his office describes as a “Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis.”

The press release elaborates on the crisis, stating, “In 14 months (June 2021 - July 2022), there were 21,099 TDOs in the Commonwealth. Individuals under TDOs are often in a crisis and unable to receive care due to a lack of appropriate resources and barriers in the TDO process. The average wait time for an individual under a TDO to receive a placement and care has risen to 43 hours in Virginia.”

Youngkin said the following about launching the task force:

“Improving our behavioral health system is at the top of my Day 2 Agenda. It is critical that we address the mental health crisis and prioritize caring for Virginians… I'm committed to making substantial progress in providing access to resources, caring for Virginians and reforming the TDO process.” -Governor Youngkin

The task force will be headed up by Janet Kelly, who also led the Governor’s Safe and Sound Task Force. Representatives from agencies, community service boards, law enforcement and hospitals will also participate in the new initiative.