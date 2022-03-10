Governor Youngkin visits Naval Station Norfolk to send off sailors, tours USS Arlington

NORFOLK, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Naval Station Norfolk early Thursday morning for a tour of the USS Arlington.

While visiting, the governor delivered remarks to the crew, thanked them for their service, and wished them well on their upcoming deployment.

The visit came a week after the governor signed his first veto that would block a measure that would have allowed Arlington County's governing board to hire an independent policing auditor.

Related: Youngkin signs first veto, aimed at policing oversight bill

News 3 Reporter Penny Kmitt was there to capture the moment and ask Gov. Youngkin a few questions.