Grab a drink & walk the streets in Manteo's downtown ‘social district’

MANTEO, N.C. — The Town of Manteo has approved a social district with a unanimous April 5 vote by its board of commissioners.
Downtown Manteo will have a designated area where people can walk the streets with open, to-go containers of alcoholic beverages from participating businesses, effective immediately.
The Manteo Downtown Social District boundaries are shown in the map below:
The social district will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
A cup can hold no more than 16 ounces of an alcoholic beverage, with glass containers prohibited, according to the regulations.
Cups must also contain a sticker designating where the person purchased the alcohol, and they must include a message to drink responsibly and noting that the legal drinking age is 21.
Social District Requirements
The social district must meet the following requirements under North Carolina law:
- An alcoholic beverage purchased for consumption in the social district must be consumed in the social district.
- An alcoholic beverage purchased for consumption in the social district must be disposed of before exiting the social district unless entering a business within the social district that allows alcoholic beverages to be brought inside the business.
ABC Permittte Requirements
The following rules are for ABC Permittte Requirements - A permittee located and selling alcoholic beverages within the social district must meet the following requirements under North Carolina law. The permittee must:
- only sell and serve alcoholic beverages on its licensed premises.
- only sell alcoholic beverages for consumption in a container that meets all of the following requirements:
- The container clearly identifies the permittee from which the alcoholic beverage was purchased.
- The container clearly displays a sticker that is unique to the social district in which it will be consumed.
- The container is not comprised of glass.
- The container displays, in no less than 12- point font, the statement, "Drink Responsibly - Be 21."
- The container shall not hold more than 16 fluid ounces.
Patron Requirements
The following rules are for patron requirements - The possession and consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a social district is subject to all of the following requirements of North Carolina law:
- Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a permittee located in the social district my be possessed and consumed.
- Alcoholic beverages must only be in designated social district containers.
- Alcoholic beverages must only be possessed and consumed during the days and hours set by the Town: seven days a week, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
A single patron cannot be sold or delivered alcoholic beverages drinks in excess of:
1. Not more than two alcoholic beverage drinks at one time if any of the following: beer or wine.
2. Not more than one alcoholic beverage at one time if an alcoholic beverage drink contains liquor.
- A person must dispose of any alcoholic beverage before exiting the social district unless entering a business within the social district that allows alcoholic beverages to be brought inside the business.