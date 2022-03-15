Granby High School on lock down after weapon reported at school

NORFOLK, Va. - Police officers have responded to a report of a person with a weapon at a school Tuesday morning.

The weapon was reported at Granby High School causing the school to be placed on a lock down.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

News 3 is at the scene and has seen many parents outside the building who are nervous and waiting to hear more about what is happening.

Parents said they have heard that students were running down halls and that the suspect waived a gun. A News 3 viewer who is in the building told us he saw one person being taken into custody.

We have reached out to police to learn more.