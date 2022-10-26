Watch Now
Granby High student charged after bringing handgun to school, police say

News 3 photographer James Maynard
Granby High School
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 26, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Charges have been filed after Norfolk Police said a student brought a handgun to Granby High School Wednesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police said a school resource officer responded to a report of a student having a weapon. A handgun was found in the student's backpack, police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school property. Police said the student is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

