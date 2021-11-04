Granby Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project reopens northbound lanes

NORFOLK, Va. - After a year into the Granby Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project the northbound lanes on the Granby Street Bridge will be reopened to traffic.

The rehabilitation project is meant to repair and extend the usable life of the Granby Street Bridge.

The bridge deck and the support structures are being repaired to address current corrosion and deterioration issues as well as improve the bridge’s condition.

While the northbound lanes are being reopened, the southbound far right lane on the bridge will now be closed to traffic.

The two far left lanes of the southbound bridge will still be open to traffic along with access to Llewellyn Avenue.

According to the City of Norfolk’s Department of Transit, this new traffic pattern will be in place from November 10 through mid-March.

Once mid-March approaches, the southbound bridge will close and traffic on the northbound bridge will be adjusted to accommodate a single lane in the southbound direction.