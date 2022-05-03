Watch
Grant funding now available to Hampton residents affected by new parking rules

Posted at 2:39 PM, May 03, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Starting in July, Hampton residents will not be allowed to park their vehicles on lawns, leaving many residents in need of a driveway.

Starting on July 1, Hampton residents will not be allowed to leave vehicles on their front lawns if street parking is permitted. Last year, council members voted 4-3 to adopt the ordinance banning people from doing so.

Those affected by the new ordinance can apply for financial assistance from the city to install a driveway.

The new rule is one of several measures going into effect on July 1. This is in response to residents' and neighborhood associations' concerns.

Exemptions include:

  • Loading and unloading (up to 24 hours)
  • When either side of the adjacent street is labeled as "no parking permitted"
  • Reasonable accommodation
  • City-approved special permit
  • Street closures
  • Street sweeping/maintenance
  • Flooding or severe weather events
  • When washing the car

For more information, click here. For information on city grants to help with the installation of a driveway, click here.

house.jpg

