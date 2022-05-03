Grant funding now available to Hampton residents affected by new parking rules

HAMPTON, Va. - Starting in July, Hampton residents will not be allowed to park their vehicles on lawns, leaving many residents in need of a driveway.

Starting on July 1, Hampton residents will not be allowed to leave vehicles on their front lawns if street parking is permitted. Last year, council members voted 4-3 to adopt the ordinance banning people from doing so.

Those affected by the new ordinance can apply for financial assistance from the city to install a driveway.

The new rule is one of several measures going into effect on July 1. This is in response to residents' and neighborhood associations' concerns.

Exemptions include:

Loading and unloading (up to 24 hours)

When either side of the adjacent street is labeled as "no parking permitted"

Reasonable accommodation

City-approved special permit

Street closures

Street sweeping/maintenance

Flooding or severe weather events

When washing the car

For information on city grants to help with the installation of a driveway, click here.


