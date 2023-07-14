Watch Now
Grant helps preserve historic state-owned sites, structures in Virginia

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 14:30:56-04

VIRGINIA — Virginia is set to receive $1,124,764 in federal funding, awarded through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program to preserve historic state-owned sites and structures in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

“Virginia’s rich and diverse history is worth protecting. We are thrilled to see this substantial funding go towards the restoration and preservation of some of the most notable sites that shaped not just Virginia, but the entire country," said Sens. Warner and Kaine.

The funding for Virginia will be distributed as follows:

Virginia, 
Yorktown 

 

 

Remote Sensing Survey of Selected Areas of the Submerged Siege of Yorktown Battlefield 
Virginia Department of Historic Resources 
 $75,000 
Virginia, 
Fort Monroe 
Fort George Resource Protection Survey at Fort Monroe 
Fort Monroe Authority 
 $75,000 
Virginia,  
Hayes 
Rehabilitation of the Timberneck House at Machicomoco State Park, Phase II 
Fairfield Foundation of Virginia 
 $180,265  
Virginia, 
Lancaster 
Rehabilitation of Belle Isle Manor House 
Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation 
 $794,499  

“The Semiquincentennial is an opportunity for the nation to recognize and reflect on the diverse cultures, events, and places that have helped shape our country,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “Through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, the National Park Service is supporting projects that showcase the many places and stories that contributed to the evolution of the American experience.” 

For more information about NPS historic preservation programs and grants, you can visit this site.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

