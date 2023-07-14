Grant helps preserve historic state-owned sites, structures in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Virginia is set to receive $1,124,764 in federal funding, awarded through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program to preserve historic state-owned sites and structures in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

“Virginia’s rich and diverse history is worth protecting. We are thrilled to see this substantial funding go towards the restoration and preservation of some of the most notable sites that shaped not just Virginia, but the entire country," said Sens. Warner and Kaine.

The funding for Virginia will be distributed as follows:

Virginia,

Yorktown

Remote Sensing Survey of Selected Areas of the Submerged Siege of Yorktown Battlefield

Virginia Department of Historic Resources

$75,000

Virginia,

Fort Monroe

Fort George Resource Protection Survey at Fort Monroe

Fort Monroe Authority

$75,000

Virginia,

Hayes

Rehabilitation of the Timberneck House at Machicomoco State Park, Phase II

Fairfield Foundation of Virginia

$180,265

Virginia,

Lancaster

Rehabilitation of Belle Isle Manor House

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation

$794,499



“The Semiquincentennial is an opportunity for the nation to recognize and reflect on the diverse cultures, events, and places that have helped shape our country,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “Through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, the National Park Service is supporting projects that showcase the many places and stories that contributed to the evolution of the American experience.”

For more information about NPS historic preservation programs and grants, you can visit this site.