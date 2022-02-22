Grant money available to help eligible North Carolina businesses recover from pandemic

NORTH CAROLINA - More money is being made available to North Carolina businesses.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue has opened a second round of applications for Business Recovery Grants. The one-time payment is eligible to businesses that suffered a loss of at least 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less.

Hospitality grants are available for businesses in fields like food service or entertainment.

The second option is a reimbursement grant for businesses that have not received money from other relief programs.

“These grants are a great opportunity to help smaller businesses across the state as we emerge from the pandemic,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. “Strong businesses provide better paying jobs for North Carolinians and these grants will help with that effort.”

The deadline to apply is March 18.

To see if your business is eligible and to apply, click here.