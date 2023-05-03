Great Neck Road partially opens after Virginia Beach tornado caused it to close

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After an EF-3 tornado hit the Great Neck Area of Virginia Beach, Great Neck Road was closed between Cox High School and the bridge at Adam Keeling Road. The road has since partially opened, although the city says there are certain restrictions in place.

The city says roads in the impacted neighborhood are only open to residents and necessary personnel as clean-up and recovery efforts continue.

“To assist through-traffic, to the degree possible, one southbound lane and one northbound lane will remain open on Great Neck Road for local traffic at all times,” the city said. “However, to allow clean-up crews and restoration companies rapid access to the site, we encourage motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.”

The city is still in a state of local emergency, and the city says the “dynamic situation” following the tornado’s destruction is expected to last for the rest of May. The city said they will try to limit road shutdowns, but more closures may be needed.

"This recovery process will take months," said Public Works director LJ Hansen. “We are still working to get streets cleared of the debris and this will take several days. We are asking that residents have compassion for their neighbors and patience with City workers. We are working as quickly, efficiently, and methodically as we can to put this neighborhood back together."

The following resources are available to help residents stay informed and to aid those impacted by the storm:



For updates on Great Neck Road closures, text GNROAD to 67283.

Residents who were displaced are welcome to go to the Great Neck Recreation Center, where a temporary shelter is open. The center is located at 2521 Shorehaven Drive.

The city’s Landfill & Resource Recovery Center is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Residents can discard storm debris for free at the center.

For more information from the City of Virginia Beach, click here.

