Great Wolf Lodge's annual Snowland celebration returns for holiday season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg announced the return of its annual Snowland celebration.

Beginning November 19 until January 3, families will have the chance to discover Great Wolf Lodge's holiday cheer with their specially designed Snowland Cabanas.

Each cabana features holiday-themed décor, including a candy-cane striped holiday tree and wreath shaped inflatable tubes for the lazy river.

Snow will also magically fall from inside the cabana throughout the day.

According to the water park, when reserving the cabana, guests will also receive ornaments, keepsake mugs, vouchers for holiday-inspired beverages, and more.

Great Wolf Lodge is also raising funds for Make-A-Wish®, which grants wishes to children facing critical illnesses. For each Snowland cabana purchased during the holiday season, Great Wolf Lodge will donate $10 to the foundation.

