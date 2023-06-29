Watch Now
Ground broken for offshore wind monitoring center in Norfolk

Officials said it will bring hundreds of jobs to Hampton Roads.
Dominion Energy
Rendering of the Fairwinds Landing Monitoring and Coordination Center in Norfolk.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 15:26:15-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Ground broke Thursday for the Norfolk offshore wind monitoring center. The Fairwinds Landing, Monitoring and Coordinating Center will support the growing offshore wind industry.

Officials said more than 50 types of vessels will be coming in and out of the port to build the windfarn and maintain it, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

Congressman Bobby Scott, who was present at Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony, said this will help Hampton Roads become a hub for clean energy.

"This project really solidifies hampton roads as the hub for clean energy and wind energy," Congressman Scott said. "It helps create the supply chain so everyone has to come here to produce wind energy. It's a great opportunity for jobs. so we're looking forward to the completion of this project."

Scott also said Hampton Roads is trying to get away from fossil fuels.

Scott said because the area is so vulnerable to rising sea levels, Hampton Roads is working to reduce climate change and protect our own backyard.

