Group pushes Norfolk officials to turn old golf course into public park

NORFOLK, Va. - — This week, people can weigh-in on what they would like to see at the city-owned portion of the old Lambert's Point Golf Course.

The golf course closed at the end of 2022, and about two-thirds of the property was purchased by Hampton Roads Sanitation District.

The city still owns about 15 acres and will get feedback at a public forum Wednesday evening that's set to be held at the old clubhouse from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Members of the Lambert's Point City Park Steering Committee are hoping the city will turn it into a public park.

"It's just really an amazing opportunity to change our city fundamentally. I don't think we'll get this chance again," said Mary Beth Horton, a member of the committee.

The site is right by Old Dominion University's campus and has some of the last public waterfront property in the city.

It was a landfill from the 1940s to the 1970s and then opened as a golf course in 2005, which lasted until the end of 2022.

The city says because it used to be a landfill it might be harder for certain types of development, but they want to hear from the community about next steps.

Horton thinks the city doesn't have as much green space as other local cities.

"[Green space] gives people a healthy way to unwind outside their homes. We're very urban and I think people need safe places to go and just unwind with their family, their pets, their friends," she said.

Brian Friedman is another member of the committee. He takes pictures of the area and some of the nature he encounters.

"I bring my dog there as often as possible and it's a year round destination," Friedman told News 3.

He and Horton are hoping others will share their passion of turning this into a park.

"This would be an ideal spot for a city park and green space," he said.