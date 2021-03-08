Menu

Group sues North Carolina over end to Confederate license plate

(CNN)
The Confederate battle flag flies at a Confederate war memorial on the grounds of Alabama state capitol in Montgomery. (CNN)
Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 16:59:57-05

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has filed a lawsuit over the state's decision to stop issuing license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag.

According to WRAL, the state commander for the group says the state Division of Motor Vehicles never discussed the move with him or the organization's attorneys, despite numerous inquiries about why no new Confederate plates had been sent out for months.

Stone alleges that North Carolina “acted in bad faith” and has always been hostile to organization members.

The state stopped issuing plates featuring the flag on Jan. 1. A DMV spokesman said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

