Gun stolen from Virginia Beach gun store recovered during attempted robbery investigation

NORFOLK, Va. - One of the guns stolen during a burglary at DOA Arms in Virginia Beach was recovered during an attempted robbery investigation, according to a search warrant filed in Norfolk Circuit Court.

In December, someone broke into the gun shop and stole 22 guns, court documents say.

Norfolk Police Javone Hairston

Fast forward about a month later, two men named Javone Hairston and Daquell Post were arrested during an attempted robbery investigation on Majestic Avenue, police said.

Norfolk Police Daquell Post

Investigators say during the arrest, police found a silver and black handgun on Post. The gun came back as stolen during a check of the National Crime Information Center database, according to the search warrant.

The search warrant also says Post was seen on an Instagram account posing with the same gun.

Hariston and Post have been charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm, and brandishing a firearm. Post faces additional charges, including receiving a stolen gun, according to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office.

No other details were provided about how Post may have received the gun.

Following the burglary in December, ATF and another group called the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) offered $5,000 rewards. Virginia Beach Crime Solvers was offering $1,000, so $11,000 in rewards were possible for information leading to an arrest.

The DOA Arms is located on Reon Drive in Virginia Beach.