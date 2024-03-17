Community leaders rally in Norfolk, calling to end violence in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — A group gathered in the Young Terrace community center in Norfolk Saturday, calling for an end to violence.

Community activist Bilal Muhammad spoke to those gathered, asking for unity and support.

He's been speaking out against violence for years, but ever since his son Ali Muhammad was killed in a shooting last year, he said the mission's become even more important.

"It's made us look back and have even more compassion for those who have lost loved ones before us. We now have to push stronger to work in the community because we see a bigger picture when it affects at home," said Bilal said.

He said he'd been on the phone with Ali when his son was killed. Ali Muhammad left behind many loved ones including three daughters.

This kind of tragic loss is all too common.

In the past week, six people have died in shootings in Hampton Roads.

Increased violence, community leaders explain, could be related to lack of resources and lack of community, trauma, and the enduring impact of the crack epidemic.

"There's a trauma that no one understands that's trickling down," said Councilman John "JP" Paige, who represents Norfolk's fourth ward. "It impacts our school system. It impacts our hospitals. The average gunshot wound is anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000 that it costs each time that someone shows up with gunshot wounds in the hospital . . . so we have to address this because that money could be better utilized elsewhere. We need to teach conflict resolution and we need to understand the impact of a young person growing up in these circumstances."

News 3 asked Councilman Paige what's being done to address the issue in Norfolk.

"We're working on it. This area that we're standing in now was historically our most violent part of Norfolk, but we have community partners," said Councilman Paige. "It starts with taking those that were once violent and indoctrinating them into being community leaders and community partners. And when they understand the error of their ways they are the ones the young people can then understand and that they listen to about what we need to do moving forward."

He said some areas of Norfolk have seen improvement.

Still, those that spoke out Saturday said there's a lot of work to be done.

For Muhammad, he wants justice for his son.

"I believe he is standing beside me right now," said Muhammad.

Jalen Garces, the man accused of killing Ali Muhammad, will be in court March 20.

"We will attend the courtroom on Wednesday and say, 'We are united,'" said Muhammad.